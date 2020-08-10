MP: Tiger disturbs mating session of 2 big cats, killed

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger disturbs mating session of two other big cats in Panna, killed

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 10 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 20:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A tiger was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve after it intruded into the mating session of two big cats and picked up a fight, an official said on Monday.

The carcass of tiger P-123 was found floating in Ken river near Pathai camp under Hinauta range on Sunday evening, PTR field director K S Bhadoriya said.

"A forest guard on Friday saw tiger P-431 and tigress T-6 mating near Ken river in Sakra in Jhalar beat of PTR's Gahrighat range. Tiger P-123 reached the spot and started fighting with P-431 in the river," he said.

"When senior officials reached the spot, tiger P-431 and tigress T-6 were around but P-123 was missing as it had been killed and its carcass washed away in the river," he added.

He said the post mortem revealed signs of the fight between the two tigers, adding that the carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

This is the third tiger death in PTR in the last two-and-half months, the other two taking place in Majholi beat on July 27 and in Mahuamod beat on June 28.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Tigers

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 