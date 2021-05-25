Madhya Pradesh to procure 1 crore Covid-19 doses through global tender

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to float a global tender for procuring one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines which will be used to inoculate people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the state Health Department to float a global tender for the procurement of Covaxin and Covishield after assessing their demand and requirement,” Mishra told reporters after attending the meeting of the council of ministers.

Mishra said the CM has also decided to constitute five groups of ministers to look after various aspects related to the pandemic such as unlocking the "corona curfew", vaccination; spreading awareness related to the pandemic among others.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a release stating that the Cabinet has authorized the Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation to purchase one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which will be used to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

A decision has been taken to form a high-level committee that will examine the technical aspects of the tendering process for the purchase of vaccines and approve the financial proposal, the release said.

"After the technical examination, the financial proposals of parties will be examined. A proposal for fixing the rate at which the vaccines should be purchased will be presented before the council of ministers for approval," it said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan, in a video shared on Twitter, said the number of Covid-19 cases is on the decline in Madhya Pradesh.

"On Tuesday, 2,422 new Covid-19 cases were recorded while 7,373 persons recovered from the infection. The recovery rate has improved to 92.68 per cent in the state," the chief minister said.

He said 15 districts have reported less than ten cases while only one case each is reported in Bhind and Agar Malwa districts.

The CM, however, didn't specify the exact period of reporting of the above cases.

"It is a big achievement that the case positivity rate in 34 districts in the state is less than five per cent. If the district administration and crisis management groups continue to work like this, Madhya Pradesh will be able to control the coronavirus by May 31.

Our efforts are to bring down the cases by May 31. After that we will be able to start unlocking from June 1,” he added. Chouhan said that irrespective of unlocking, the testing for coronavirus will remain in the range of 75,000-80,000 tests (per day).

As of Monday, Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 tally stood at 7,67,274 while the overall death toll was 7,618, as per the state health department.