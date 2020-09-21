Madhya Pradesh: Tractor overturns in Chitrakoot, 5 dead, 7 critical

Five people were killed and over a dozen injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The condition of seven of the injured is critical, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki.

"The group is from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and were visiting Chitrakoot as part of a pilgrimage. The tractor- trolley overturned near Jhari river after the driver lost control. Three women and two men died on the spot," he said.

Nayagaon police is probing the case, he added.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on the incident in a tweet.