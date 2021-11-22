Madhya Pradesh tribals to get right to brew, sell 'mahua' liquor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government was charting out a new excise policy enabling tribals to brew liquor from 'mahua' (Madhuca) flowers in the traditional way and sell it.
He was addressing a tribal gathering marking the wrap up of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which started on November 15 to coincide with the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
"The tribes in the country and MP have a glorious past, and tribal heroes played a very important role in the freedom struggle. The British made all efforts to end the pride of our tribes. We are going to restore it,” he said.
Earlier, Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the work of installing the statues of Gond tribal king Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah, who were blown to pieces by the British on September 18, 1857 after they revolted during the first freedom struggle. The cost of erecting the statues will be Rs 50 lakh, the CM added.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?