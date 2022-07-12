Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy

Madhya Pradesh villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

A team from the police and forest department rescued the reptile captured by residents of Rijhenta village on Monday

PTI
PTI, Sheopur,
  • Jul 12 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 18:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A crocodile was captured by residents of a village who insisted that the reptile had swallowed a 10-year-old boy bathing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday.

A team from the police and forest department rescued the reptile captured by residents of Rijhenta village on Monday, an official said.

People allegedly witnessed the crocodile taking away Atar Singh while he was bathing in the Chambal river on Monday afternoon, Raghunathpur police station in charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said.

A large number of villagers gathered at the scene and captured the crocodile using a net, insisting that the child was still alive in its stomach, he said, adding that some villagers wanted to slit open the reptile's stomach.

However, the authorities explained to the villagers that they will not find the child in the crocodile's stomach and a search for the boy's body was launched in the river.

Following a search, the boy's body was fished out of the river on Tuesday morning and was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Crocodiles

What's Brewing

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 