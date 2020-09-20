Madhya Pradesh: Virtual arrangements made for MLAs for one-day session

Arrangements have been made in all districts of Madhya Pradesh for legislators who want to attend Monday's one-day session of the Legislative Assembly virtually, Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said on Sunday.

He said MLAs have been given an option to attend virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Arrangements have been made at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) offices in every district," Sharma told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Sharma, Congress chief whip Govind Singh and officials of the Assembly secretariat took stock of the arrangements at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Sharma directed officials to ensure that Covid-19 protocol was followed.

About 40 MLAs had tested positive for coronavirus, Sharma had said.

The effective strength of the 230-member House has been reduced to 202 now due to deaths of three MLAs and resignation by 25 others earlier.