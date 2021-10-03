Madhya Pradesh: Wild monkey takes away towel containing Rs 1 lakh from autorickshaw

Monkey takes away towel containing Rs 1L from rickshaw

  Oct 03 2021
The police officer said people often feed monkeys in the area and many of the animals even enter vehicles. Credit: AFP File Photo

A wild monkey snatched a towel, in which Rs 1 lakh cash was wrapped, from an autorickshaw that was stuck in a traffic jam on a narrow road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on a narrow road in Katav Ghat on the afternoon of September 30 when the owner of the cash was traveling in an autorickshaw along with two others, Majholi police station in-charge Sachin Singh told PTI.

"When the three came out of the vehicle to peer ahead and find out what was causing the traffic jam, a monkey took away a towel in which Rs 1 lakh cash was wrapped. It shook the towel after climbing up a tree, spreading currency notes all around. The owner managed to collect Rs 56,000, while the rest got lost," he explained.

He said the people often feed monkeys in the area and many of the animals even enter vehicles.

Singrampur police station in-charge Dharmendra Upadhyay said complainant Mohammad Ali, a resident of Katangi, had come there but was directed to Majholi police station.

