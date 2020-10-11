Woman dies after birthing to 16th child, baby also dead

Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies after giving birth to 16th child, newborn also dead

PTI
PTI, Damoh (MP),
  • Oct 11 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 22:05 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A 45-year-old woman gave birth to her 16th child in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, but both of them died soon afterwards, a local health worker said on Sunday.

The woman, Sukhrani Ahirwar from Padajhir village in the district, delivered a baby boy at home on Saturday, Kallo Bai Vishwakarma, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), said.

"However, the condition of the woman and her newborn turned critical and they were rushed to a primary health centre, where both of them were pronounced dead," she added.

According to her, Ahirwar had given birth to 15 children earlier, however, the family had lost seven of them.

District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sangeeta Trivedi confirmed the incident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
pregnancy
National Rural Health Mission (NRHM)

What's Brewing

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 