Madrasa offers hostel for quarantine facility in J&K

Madrasa management offers hostel building for quarantine facility in J&K's Doda

PTI
PTI, Bhadarwah/Jammu,
  • Apr 04 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 15:16 ist
An elderly man wearing a facemask walks along a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 3, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

A well-known Islamic seminary in Doda district has offered its hostel building for setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility for coronavirus patients, its management said on Saturday.

In a letter to the tehsil administration, Madrassa Gunyat-Uloom Akhyar Pura’s Principal Mufti Burhan-ul-Haq Ganipuri has said the hostel building of the religious institution can be utilized as a quarantine facility to combat the spread of coronavirus in the hill district.

Madrasa Gunyat-Ul-Uloom is the largest seminary of Jammu province, located in Tehsil Chilli-Pingal in Bhalessa area of Doda.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

“We are ready to offer the hostel as a quarantine facility as the building is located in an area which has a large population and has no hospital or any other government building to be used as a quarantine centre,” Ganipuri said.

He said the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We have already kept 100 beds with washrooms and kitchen ready to be used as a quarantine facility. The building is three-storied and is a hostel for students,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 