Madrasa management offers hostel building for quarantine facility in J&K's Doda

A well-known Islamic seminary in Doda district has offered its hostel building for setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility for coronavirus patients, its management said on Saturday.

In a letter to the tehsil administration, Madrassa Gunyat-Uloom Akhyar Pura’s Principal Mufti Burhan-ul-Haq Ganipuri has said the hostel building of the religious institution can be utilized as a quarantine facility to combat the spread of coronavirus in the hill district.

Madrasa Gunyat-Ul-Uloom is the largest seminary of Jammu province, located in Tehsil Chilli-Pingal in Bhalessa area of Doda.

“We are ready to offer the hostel as a quarantine facility as the building is located in an area which has a large population and has no hospital or any other government building to be used as a quarantine centre,” Ganipuri said.

He said the school would like to offer its services for helping the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We have already kept 100 beds with washrooms and kitchen ready to be used as a quarantine facility. The building is three-storied and is a hostel for students,” he said.