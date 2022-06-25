Madrasa teacher arrested for raping minor student in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

A madrasa teacher was arrested by police for allegedly raping one of his students, a minor, police here said on Saturday.
"Zamir, a madrasa teacher, was arrested by our team for raping a seven-year-old student of his. The accused was arrested on Friday night and was sent to jail," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.
The teacher was arrested following a complaint in the matter at Nakurh Police Station filed by the victim’s father, he said.
The father in his complaint alleged that the accused also threatened the victim to not tell anyone about the incident it or he will kill her, police said.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shinde's native place people 'want to see him as CM'
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients
Exposure to air pollution increases death risk: Study
Google’s AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch
What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?
DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities
Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?
When famine turns deadly for elephants
Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?