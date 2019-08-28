Madrasa teacher beaten to death over headphones price

A 'madrasa' teacher was allegedly beaten to death by street hawkers after an argument over the price of a headphone turned violent in north Delhi’s Kotwali area on Monday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohammad Owais, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and a teacher in a 'madrasa' in Greater Noida, was lying unconscious near the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway Station, eye-witnesses alerted the police at 10 am on Monday.

“A police team from Kotwali police station rushed to the spot and took the man to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Owais had a scuffle with Lallan and his aide, Ayub, which may have led to his death,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Harendra Singh told the Hindustan Times.

Two people have been arrested while others are still absconding, police said.

However, Owais' family members alleged that he was beaten up by more than two people, and held a protest on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the accused, according to the report.

Another police officer told that there were no signs of external injury on Owais’ body. “His body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to his family.”

Owais was identified with the help of his Aadhaar card and other documents and was also found carrying some medicines, according to the officer.