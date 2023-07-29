Chamoli electrocution: Faulty earthing behind 16 deaths

Magisterial probe finds faulty earthing led to 16 electrocution deaths at Uttarakhand STP

The report of the probe, which was carried out by Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi, was submitted to the state government on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magisterial probe into the recent electrocution incident at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, which claimed 16 lives, has attributed it to faulty earthing at the STP.

The report of the probe, which was carried out by Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi, was submitted to the state government on Saturday.

The report accused the joint venture companies responsible for the electrification system at the STP of violating the terms of their contract and safety norms. It recommended cancelling their contracts and blacklisting them in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 16 killed

These joint venture firms are Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors, Patiala (lead partner) and Confident Engineering India Private Limited, Coimbatore.

Electric current ran through the steps and railings leading to the STP located on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli on July 18-19, killing 16 people and injuring 11.

The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited had said the incident took place after power was restored to the STP following a 20-minute shutdown for some repairs.

Four people, including the supervisor of the joint venture company, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The prime objective of the Namami Gange programme is to make the water of the Ganga suitable for outdoor bathing.

