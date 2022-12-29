Mahant arrested for rape of 17-year-old in Rajasthan

Following his arrest, the mahant was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A mahant has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Sarjudas Maharaj was arrested from his ashram on Wednesday in the rape case lodged under POCSO Act and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional SP Bhilwara Chanchal Mishra said.

Mishra said that the victim had lodged the case with Mandal police station sometime back alleging that Sarju Maharaj was raping her for the last 2 years.

"After investigation, the accused was arrested," Mishra said.

Another official said that earlier this month, the victim's mother was attacked with acid and she also blamed Sarjudas for the attack.

The minor, while taking care of her mother, broke down and narrated the ordeal of being raped by the Mahant at his ashram following which the rape case was registered.

The Mahant is head of five ashrams, which are in Maharashtra, Ayodhya and Badrinath.

Rajasthan
rape
Crime
India News

