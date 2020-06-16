Maharashtra adds 1,400 COVID-19 deaths

The Maharashtra government sent COVID-19 shock waves across the country on Tuesday as it added 1,409 deaths following a comprehensive reconcilation exercise.

With the revision, the state’s toll has shot up from 4,128 to 5,537 deaths. As many as 862 deaths were added to Mumbai’s count, while 466 deaths were added to rest of the state. The revised figures are from the past three months.

The development comes as a major embarrassment to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

