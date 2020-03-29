Maharashtra CM urges migrants to stay wherever they are; says would provide food, shelter

Maharashtra CM urges migrants to stay wherever they are

Concerned over large-scale migration of people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked people to stay wherever they are. 

"There is a lockdown but people are anxious," Uddhav said. 

"The district borders are sealed,  the state borders are sealed.... but people have moved out to go to their home states," he said, adding that people should stay indoors. 

"Don't worry.... stay indoors,  even if you have moved,  stay wherever you are," he said,  adding that the government will organise food and shelter.

 Similarly,  he also asked natives of Maharashtra, currently in other states, not to move.  "If there are any problems call my office,  we will sort it out," he said. 

Uddhav said these are testing times and it would pass.

