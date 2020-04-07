Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 1000-mark

Mrityunjay Bose 
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:18 ist
Representative image (Reuters photo)

The coronavirus positive cases continued to shoot northwards in Maharashtra with progressive infections crossing the 1,000-mark. 

According to figures available form the Maharashtra government's Public Health department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total number of progressive infections stands at 1,018.

With five more deaths in Mumbai, the total casualties are now 57. So far, 70 persons have been discharged.

