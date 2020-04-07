Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 1000-mark

The coronavirus positive cases continued to shoot northwards in Maharashtra with progressive infections crossing the 1,000-mark.
Follow live updates on coronavirus
According to figures available form the Maharashtra government's Public Health department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total number of progressive infections stands at 1,018.
With five more deaths in Mumbai, the total casualties are now 57. So far, 70 persons have been discharged.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15