Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 1000-mark, death toll touches 64

The number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to shoot northwards in Maharashtra with progressive infections crossing the 1,000-mark and deaths touching 64.

With the compounding of cases it does not appear that the lockdown would be lifted in Maharashtra, at least, the Mumbai-Pune belt, that has emerged as hub of the deadly viral infection in India.

According to figures available form the Maharashtra government's Public Health department and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, total infections stands at 1,018.

In India's financial capital of Mumbai, the total number of cases stood at 652 and deaths 40.

With 12 more deaths in Mumbai metropolitan region and elsewhere in Maharashtra, the total casualties are now 64.

So far, 70 persons have been treated discharged.

The 12 deaths include 6 in Mumbai, 3 in Pune, one each in Mumbai suburbs, Satara and Nagpur.

Till date, 34,695 people are in home quarantine and 4,008 in institutional quarantine.

In a major move, the health authorities have sealed off at least two major residential localities in ‘mass quarantine’ in Pune city in view of the high incidence of COVID-19 positive cases from those areas.

They include the localities between Kondwa, Maharshinagar to RTO in Junya Peth.

The state government has decided to extend the flagship ‘Shiv Bhojan Thali’ scheme right down to taluka levels for the next three months.

The meals will be available for Rs.5 at extended service hours from 11 am-3 pm, which will prove beneficial to thousands of stranded migrants all over the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said after the meeting.