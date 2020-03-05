Maharashtra debt crosses Rs 5 lakh crore

Maharashtra's debt has crossed a whooping Rs 5 lakh crore. While the debt stock stands at Rs 4,71,642 crore, the interest component is at Rs 35,207 crore, according to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2019-20 tabled in the legislature on Thursday.

However, it is well within the 24.4 per cent of GSDP, the cap set by the 14th Finance Commission.

Managing the state's economy and speeding up agriculture growth and boost infrastructure is a major challenge for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Friday, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, would table the budget for the year 2020-21.