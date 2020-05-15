Maharashtra minister reviews Thane COVID-19 situation

Maharashtra minister reviews Thane COVID-19 situation

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 15 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 19:06 ist

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Thane district and asked officials ensure the coronavirus outbreak is contained as soon as possible.

Thane city and Navi Mumbai each have over 900 COVID-19 cases currently.

He asked officials to take action against private hospitals if they overcharge COVID-19 patients, and directed TMC chief Vijay Singhal to arrange 10 private ambulances as there were complaints from people of their anon-availability.

He asked police to use drone cameras to ensure the lockdown is enforced strictly.

Shinde said senior citizens with comorbidities should be surveyed and medical camps organised for them. 

