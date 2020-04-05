Maharashtra records 13 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

On Sunday, a total of 13 deaths and 113 positive cases were recorded in the state

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 21:21 ist
Representative image (AFP Photo)

In what seems to be a deteriorating situation vis-a-vis pandemic COVID-19, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the biggest jump with casualties reaching 45 and progressive positive cases to 745.

On Saturday, the figures for deaths and infections were 32 and 635 respectively. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

On Sunday, a total of 13 deaths and 113 positive cases were recorded in the state.

A total of 56 persons have been treated and discharged. 

The worst affected place is Mumbai, the financial capital of India and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region. 

In Mumbai, there have been 30 deaths and 485 progressive cases. 

While in rest of MMR which comprises large parts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts, there has been six deaths and 82 cases. 

After Mumbai-MMR,  Pune had recorded five deaths and 100 cases.

