Maharashtra reports fifth coronavirus death; highest in India

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra has shot up to five - the highest in India.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra now stands at 125, again highest in the country.

All the five deaths have been reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

In Mumbai, a 65-year-old woman died in the Kasturba Hospital on Thursday evening. She was admitted on Tuesday because of respiratory ailments.

Besides, the samples of a 65-year-old woman, who died a couple of days ago in Navi Mumbai, turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

The womAn, a suspect patient, died on March 24 in a hospital in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. The report came on Thursday which confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive.

So far, a total of 18 patients have been discharged which includes Mumbai (12), Pune (5) Aurangabad (1) and Sambhajinagar (1).

The first death was reported on March 17, when a 63-year-old man, who hid his foreign travel history died. On March 22, another 63-year-old man died.

On 23 March, a senior citizen from Philippines died. He was a COVID-19 positive patient, turned negative, but, died of renal failure.

On 24 March, a 65-year-old man died in Mumbai, who had come here form Ahmedabad.

Since the report of Philippines national turned negative a day before his death, he was excluded from the list.