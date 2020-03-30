Maharashtra sets up 250 camps housing over 70,000 persons

Maha sets up 250 camps housing over 70,000 persons

During the migration attempt, four persons have died along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border

Mrityunjay Bose 
  • Mar 30 2020, 21:42 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Amid disturbing news of migrants and daily-wage earners being stranded, the Maharashtra government has set up over 250 camps housing over 70,000 persons.

"The government has set up 262 camps and this is presently providing shelter to 70,399 migrant labourers/homeless people, to ensure that they have food and a roof in this crisis,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The police have impounded trucks and containers carrying hundreds of people over the last few days. Thackeray had assured food and shelter to all,  wherever they are and requested people not to move.

The states surrounding Maharashtra are Gujarat,  Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. But,  the majority migrants are form the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Majority of the migrant workers are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and urban centres like Pune and Nashik, that forms the Golden Triangle.

Veteran farmers leader Kishor Tiwari,  who is based in Yavatmal, said that it is a big issue but now the situation is better as the government and NGOs are running camps.

