Maha youth defrauds Ram Temple Trust account of Rs 6L

Maharashtra youth defrauds Ram Temple Trust account of Rs 6 lakh

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 10 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 22:17 ist
Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Credit: Twitter/@ShriRamTeerth

A youth from Maharashtra allegedly defrauded Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust by withdrawing Rs 6 lakh through cloned cheques from its bank account in Ayodhya.

According to sources, police have rushed separate teams to Maharashtra and Lucknow to nab the alleged culprit.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said that a case has been registered in this regard.

Sources said that two cloned cheques carrying forged signatures of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and another office-bearer were used to withdraw Rs 6 lakh from its accounts.

The forgery came to light when the bank called the Trust office to verify another cloned cheque of Rs 9.86 lakh, presented for clearance, sources said.

By the time the forgery came to light, the accused had already spent Rs 4 lakh, they added.

Police said that they were trying to ascertain if any official of the bank was also involved in the forgery.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Ram Janmabhoomi
Ram Temple
Ayodhya

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 