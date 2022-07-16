Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda

The incident took place in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday at Raman Mandi

Bhatinda,
  • Jul 16 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Ramman Mandi here, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, they said.

Locals strongly condemned the incident when they came to know about the vandalism.

Station House Officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann said they are investigating the matter, and have registered a case at Ramman Mandi Police Station.

Ashok Kumar Singla, president of District Urban Congress, demanded immediate arrest of those who were behind the incident.

Police assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

They said CCTV footages of the area are being examined to trace the culprits.

