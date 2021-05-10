Who was Mahavir Narwal, father of Pinjra Tod activist?

Mahavir Narwal dies of Covid-19: Here's all you need to know about jailed Pinjra Tod activist's father

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Natasha Narwal for three weeks, observing that there was no one else in her family to perform last rites

DH Web Desk
Natasha with her father Mahavir Narwal. Credit: Twitter/@CPIMSTATEDELHI

Mahavir Narwal, the father of jailed Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, died of Covid-19 at a Rohtak hospital on Sunday. He was 71.

Natasha, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been held in Tihar Jail as an undertrial for almost a year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charges of allegedly being part of a conspiracy to incite riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020. She is one of several activists involved in the protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act currently under trial.

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Natasha for three weeks, observing that there was no one else in her family to perform the last rites as her brother was also in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Who was Mahavir Narwal?

Mahavir had been jailed for taking part in protests during the Emergency period, according to a statement from Pinjra Tod. The women’s collective said Mahavir was engaged in and committed to progressive politics till the end.

Mahavir had ties to the People’s Science Movement and Bharat Gyan Vigyan Andolan since its inception in Haryana, while also being a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The CPI(M) also paid its respects to Mahavir through a tweet, criticising the central government for Natasha’s imprisonment.

Mahavir was not allowed to speak to his daughter in jail before he passed away, sources close to the family told PTI on Sunday.

Mahavir had said he had much to learn from his daughter at an online public meeting held by Pinjra Tod last year to mark six months of Natasha and Devangana Kalita’s imprisonment. He added that his family was not demoralised or intimidated, but remained part of the resistance.

