Major fire at electronics firm in Greater Noida

Major fire at electronics firm in Greater Noida

PTI
PTI, Noida (UP),
  • Sep 27 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A major fire broke out at an electronics firm in Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1.15 pm in Ecotech Extension 1 area and firefighting is underway, the officials said.

"Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. Firefighters and police have been deployed who are trying to control the blaze," an official from the local Kasna police station said around 2.30 pm.

The cause of fire is not known yet, the official said.

There is no immediate report of any person getting harmed in the fire but the loss of property is yet to be assessed, the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fire
Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 