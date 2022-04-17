Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sonipat

Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sonipat, about 50 fire tenders pressed into service

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, a police official from Sonipat said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 17 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 22:29 ist
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Kundali industrial area, in Sonipat district. Credit: PTI Photo

A major fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district, a police official said.

He said about 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.

He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex.

"About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control," he said.   

The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.

