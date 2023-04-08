Major fire breaks out at plastic godown in Delhi

Major fire breaks out at plastic godown in Delhi, no casualty yet

The operation to douse the fire is underway

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 13:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out at a plastic godown early Saturday in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan area, authorities said. No casualty has been reported yet.

Information about the blaze was received at 1:24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The operation to douse the fire is underway.

A godown employee, Narendra Saini, said, "The incident took place around 1 am. We received information around 1:30 am, following which we came to the godown and started taking out the goods. The fire spread rapidly due to the wind."

