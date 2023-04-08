Major fire breaks out at plastic godown in Delhi, no casualty yet

A major fire broke out at a plastic godown early Saturday in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan area, authorities said. No casualty has been reported yet.
Information about the blaze was received at 1:24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The operation to douse the fire is underway.
A godown employee, Narendra Saini, said, "The incident took place around 1 am. We received information around 1:30 am, following which we came to the godown and started taking out the goods. The fire spread rapidly due to the wind."
