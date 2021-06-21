Major fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

Major fire at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

  • Jun 21 2021, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 11:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

New Delhi
Fire

