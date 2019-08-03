Make statement in Parl on J&K’s special status: Omar

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah Saturday asked the Center to come clean and make a proper statement in parliament assuring that special status of the state is safeguarded.



“The governor has assured us that no moves are planned on Article 370, Article 35A, delimitation or trifurcation of the state. However, we want the government of India to make a statement on the situation in the state in the parliament. The governor does not have a final word on the issue, but the Central leadership has. And it should speak up,” Omar told reporters after holding a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik on the prevailing situation in the state.



The former chief minister said they have asked Parliament to issue a statement about it so that people are assured there is nothing to be afraid of. “We will give a notice In Lok Sabha on Monday to seek an answer about orders of evacuating Yatra, tourists. We won’t allow harm to a special status,” Omar said.



The NC leader said that there was chaos everywhere, everyone says something is going to happen, but nobody knows what is going to happen. “The government order asking tourists and pilgrims to leave has panicked people in J&K. Locals are queuing up outside petrol pumps,” the former CM said.



Omar asked people to “show patience”. “There are elements who want people to take law and order in their hands so that they go ahead with their designs. We need to ensure it does not happen,” he said.



For the past week, a clutch of contingency orders issued by the government has triggered rumours about the abrogation of Article 35A, which grants special privileges to the residents of J&K.