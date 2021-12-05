Make your presence visible on ground, BJP tells its Chhattisgarh unit

The BJP has asked its Chhattisgarh unit to make its presence felt on the ground. The central leadership realized that BJP workers are not visible on the ground and absence of cadres among people will not serve any purpose in the next assembly polls.

The Chhattisgarh BJP was also asked to raise unfulfilled promises of the Congress government. The BJP, which ruled the state from 2003 to 2018 for three terms, has already started preparations for the next assembly polls which will be held at the end of 2023.

In last month's state executive meet, the Chhattisgarh BJP held a detailed discussion about preparations. BJP national general secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge, D Purandeshwari was present in the meeting. Sources said that she told the state leaders that they are not visible on the ground and staying indoors will not help.

"Purandeshwari said that our workers and leaders are not visible among people. She said while in opposition, you have to be with people all the time and any disconnect will adversely affect the party prospects," sources said.

It is learnt that Purandeshwari's comment came in the backdrop of feedback collected by the central leadership in which it came to notice that BJP cadre is missing from ground and are more busy with photo-ops events and meetings. "Purandeshwari said that everyone, leaders and workers, must go out among people to strengthen the organisation as only holding meetings will not help the party in elections," a party insider said.

It is further learnt that she asked the leaders to raise the issues concerning common man and establish connect with the people. The Chhattisgarh BJP has been directed to start a campaign to highlight the mis-governance of the Bhupesh Bhagel government.

"We are asked to start an agitation to highlight Congress government failure to fulfill promises it made to people before assembly polls. Other issues like conversion must be also raised actively," a party leader said.

Starting August 31, the Chhattisgarh BJP had held three days Chintan Shivir at Bastar to discuss and finalize strategy to start preparations for the next assembly polls.

