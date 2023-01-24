Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Rijiju on SC Collegium resolutions

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it was a "matter of grave concern" that certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing were put in the public domain by the Supreme Court Collegium.

He said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would "think twice" in future if their reports are made public.

He was responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week.

The Collegium had reiterated the names to the government earlier this month while rejecting intelligence inputs.

"Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in the public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time," Rijiju told reporters at a Law Ministry event here.