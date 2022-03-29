Mamata pitches for Opposition meet at a place of convenience for all to 'decide the way forward'

Renewing attempts for a common front against the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Opposition Chief Ministers and leaders, seeking a meeting to "deliberate on the way forward" to hold the ruling party accountable for their actions and resist the "stifling" of voices of dissent.

The Trinamool Congress chief said the meeting could be organised "at a take place as per everyone's convenience and suitability", as the need of the hour is for all progressive forces in the country to come together to fight the "oppressive force".

In the letter, she expressed "deep concern over the direct attacks" on the country's institutional democracy and the use of central investigating agencies like ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department to "target, harass and corner the political opponents across the country for vendetta".

“Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled Opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves,” she said.

Sources said the meeting could take place only after the Budget Session of Parliament concludes.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said he and his party associate with the issues raised by the party. "We are yet to decide the venue and date for when this meeting will be. It is likely to be in Delhi or Mumbai," he said.

Mamata's letter to Opposition leaders came a fortnight after she accused the Congress, after the latter's poor show in the Assembly elections, of not being interested in Opposition unity and said that they cannot depend on the Grand Old Party as it is losing credibility.

In the letter to the leaders and Chief Ministers, she reminded the leaders about the Modi government passing bills to extend the tenure of Directors of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in "blatant violation" of a Supreme Court order.

"We all must resist the ruling BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing Opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner. It is amply clear that the BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance,” she said.

“Time and again, the BJP is trying to attack the federal structure of this country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary. As the Opposition parties, it is our Constitutional responsibility to hold this government accountable for their actions, to resist the stifling of voices of dissent,” she said.

Mamara said the entire Opposition believes in transparency and accountability in governance but they would not tolerate the “vindictive” politics of the BJP that has led to a “political witch-hunt”.

“It pains me to see that the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been consistently flouting directives of the judiciary,” she said.

