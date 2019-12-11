Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl in the Purkazi area here, police said on Wednesday.

Rajiv, 21, had adducted the 14-year-old girl from her house and raped her on November 12, they said.

The girl was rescued on December 8, police added.

The medical examination of the girl has confirmed that she was sexually assaulted by the accused, they said.

A case under various sections of the IPC, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Rajiv, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday, they added.