Man arrested for killing minor sister-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

An eight-year-old girl was beaten to death by her brother-in-law in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Habibpur village under the Phugana police station on Saturday, they said, adding that the accused was arrested while he was trying to dump the body in a forest area.

According to Circle Officer Somender Negi, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Sandeep Saini, and the body sent for autopsy.

An investigation is underway, he added.