Man arrested for killing peacocks in UP, two carcasses seized

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing two peacocks in the Kithaur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

Two peacock carcasses were seized from his possession, they said.

Kithaur police station SHO Vinay Kumar said, "We arrested one Inayat, a local resident and a known poacher."

"The carcasses of two peacocks, along with a country-made rifle and cartridges, were seized from him," Kumar added.

The accused Inayat has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act.