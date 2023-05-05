Man arrested for killing peacocks in UP

Man arrested for killing peacocks in UP, two carcasses seized

Kithaur police station SHO Vinay Kumar said, 'We arrested one Inayat, a local resident and a known poacher'

PTI
PTI, Meerut ,
  • May 05 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:28 ist
The accused Inayat has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act. Credit: Reuters Photo

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing two peacocks in the Kithaur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

Two peacock carcasses were seized from his possession, they said.

Kithaur police station SHO Vinay Kumar said, "We arrested one Inayat, a local resident and a known poacher."

Also Read | College student falls from 7th floor of police quarters; CID cop under lens

"The carcasses of two peacocks, along with a country-made rifle and cartridges, were seized from him," Kumar added.

The accused Inayat has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act.

