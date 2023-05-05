Man arrested for killing peacocks in UP, two carcasses seized

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing two peacocks in the Kithaur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.
Two peacock carcasses were seized from his possession, they said.
Kithaur police station SHO Vinay Kumar said, "We arrested one Inayat, a local resident and a known poacher."
Also Read | College student falls from 7th floor of police quarters; CID cop under lens
"The carcasses of two peacocks, along with a country-made rifle and cartridges, were seized from him," Kumar added.
The accused Inayat has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation
In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971
UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies
Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years
Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon
Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over Marvin Gaye’s song