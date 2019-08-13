Man arrested for making threats after Mathura shootout

After a brief exchange of fire, police nabbed a man who had allegedly threatened to blow up a temple here, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Ajai alias Ajju Rajaura from Jait forest area in Vrindavan on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

The accused, Rajaura, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP said, adding a country-made pistol, few live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

On August 8, an anonymous call was received at Prem Mandir Vrindavan threatening to blow up the temple, Meena said.

The caller was later identified as Rajaura, he said.

Rajaura had earlier made a similar threatening call to a hospital here, Meena said, adding the accused was using stolen mobile phones to make such calls. 

