Man arrested from Punjab in Red Fort flag hoisting case

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 12:07 ist
Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'tractor rally'. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man from Punjab in connection with the Red Fort flag hoisting case, officials said on Monday.

The accused is named Gurjot Singh, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "Singh was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared for his arrest."

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

Republic Day 2021
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
Delhi
Red Fort

