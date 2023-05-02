Man arrested, illegal firecrackers worth Rs 12 lakh seized in UP's Bulandshahr

UP man held, illegal firecrackers worth Rs 12L seized

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr ,
  • May 02 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 09:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a man and seized illegal firecrackers worth Rs 12 lakh from a godown in the Dibai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Akhil Kumar from a godown at Ghalibpura Road and seized 50 cartons of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 12 lakh, Dibai police station SHO Chhote Singh said.

Kumar is a resident of Chhota Bazaar in the Dibai police station limits, the police said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr

