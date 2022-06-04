J&K police arrest man in connection to March IED blast

Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 04 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.

A few more people were also picked up in connection with the case, they said, without sharing the exact number.

The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban. He is believed to be the mastermind in the case, they said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

Jammu and Kashmir
IED blast
India News

