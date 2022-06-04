Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.
A few more people were also picked up in connection with the case, they said, without sharing the exact number.
The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban. He is believed to be the mastermind in the case, they said.
The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.
