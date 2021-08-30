Muslim vendor bullied for naming shop after Hindu deity

Man arrested in Mathura for threatening Muslim dosa seller for naming business after Hindu deity

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Aug 30 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police here have arrested a man for allegedly threatening a Muslim dosa seller and vandalising his cart apparently because his business was named after a Hindu deity, officials said Monday.

"Accused Srikant, a resident of Chandralok colony in Chauk Bazar area, has confessed his guilt," Kotwali Inspector Surya Prakash Sharma said.

He said Srikant was arrested from the new bus stand based on a tip-off and has also disclosed the names of his associates.

Police said none of the accused is affiliated to any political party and that efforts are underway to arrest Srikant's accomplices.

Police had Sunday filed an FIR in the case after a viral social media clip showed the men tearing down the board which said ‘Shrinath dosa corner’.

One of the men was heard saying Hindu people will mistakenly come to eat at the stall of Irfan, a resident of Takia Mohalla falling under Sadar Bazar.

Another man was heard purportedly asking the dosa seller why he was not using a Muslim name for the stall.

The group also chanted a slogan calling "Krishna devotees" to "purify" Mathura.

The alleged incident took place on August 18 at Vikas Bazar under Kotwali Police Station area.

The police case was filed under section 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

mathura
Uttar Pradesh
Hinduism
Muslim vendors
Discrimination
India News

