Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against Gen Bipin rawat

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
“The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday,” SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said.
Also Read | CDS chopper crash: Air Force continues probe at Coonoor
Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.
Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.
The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary
What is a water sommelier and how to become one
Things you believed when you were little..
Sleep precious sleep
A bot to make fresh, hot idlis
Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife
India will soon get its own footwear sizing system
Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations
Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope