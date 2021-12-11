Man arrested for making indecent remarks against CDS

Man arrested in Rajasthan for making indecent remarks against Gen Bipin rawat

The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody

  • Dec 11 2021, 07:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly making indecent remarks against Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who along with 12 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“The accused Javed Khan (21), a resident of Nazarbag road in the city, was arrested on Thursday,” SHO Kotwali police station of Tonk, Jitendra Singh said.

Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against General Bipin Rawat on social media, he said.

Four teams were formed to trace the accused, the officer said.

The accused was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody, he added.

Rajasthan
CDS
Chopper crash
Helicopter Crash
Bipin Rawat
Arrest

