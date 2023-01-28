Man arrested in UP's Ballia for vandalising Ambedkar statue

A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of BR Ambedkar in Chaube Chapra village, police said on Saturday.

"We have arrested one Chandrashekar Singh for damaging an Ambedkar statue. The incident occurred on Friday night and locals informed police about it on Saturday morning," Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

On the complaint of the locals, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections at Reoti Police Station.

According to the complaint, the man allegedly damaged the hand of the statue, located at a Bodh Math in the village.

"The damaged portion of the statue was fixed in the morning. The situation in the village is peaceful," said the officer.