Man arrested in UP's Ballia for vandalising Ambedkar statue

A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of BR Ambedkar in Chaube Chapra village, police said on Saturday.
"We have arrested one Chandrashekar Singh for damaging an Ambedkar statue. The incident occurred on Friday night and locals informed police about it on Saturday morning," Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said.
On the complaint of the locals, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections at Reoti Police Station.
According to the complaint, the man allegedly damaged the hand of the statue, located at a Bodh Math in the village.
"The damaged portion of the statue was fixed in the morning. The situation in the village is peaceful," said the officer.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Japan launches whale meat vending machines
Rs 300 crore in 3 days: SRK's 'Pathaan' is crushing it
Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study
Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed
Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer
Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols
The wild, wicked world of caricatures