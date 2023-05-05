Man beaten to death for 'plucking mangoes' in Kota

Man beaten to death for 'plucking mangoes' in Rajasthan's Kota

Police have registered a case of murder against 4-5 identified persons of Rolana village in connection with the killing

PTI
PTI, Kota(Rajasthan),
  • May 05 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 36-year-old man, thrashed by several men allegedly for plucking mangoes from a field in the Sangod Police Station area of this district, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Friday, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder against 4-5 identified persons of Rolana village in connection with the killing that happened Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Suraj Karan Meena. His post mortem was done on Friday.

Meena's neighbour Mahavir, who claimed to be present during the alleged assault, said he was beaten with sticks, which caused his death.

Meena, a resident of Vinodkalan village in Kota district, attempted to pluck mangoes from a tree of a field owned by one Nandlal Bairwa. Meena, who was with two of his neighbours, had a heated exchange with Bairwa.

Later, around 5-6 persons on two motorbikes took Meena to Rolana. They thrashed Meena with sticks, injuring him severely, following which he fainted.

The village sarpanch alerted the police about the matter, after which Meena was rushed to a local hospital. After receiving primary medical care, Meena was referred to Kota's MBS hospital, where he succumbed on Friday morning.

Sangod Station House Officer Bajrang Lal said exact reason behind Meena's death is yet to be ascertained and inve

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Kota
India News
Mangoes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

In 'Pathaan', B'desh gets first Hindi film since 1971

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

UV imaging tracks birth of stars outside galaxies

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Napoli crowned Serie A champions after 33 years

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

Indigenous youths use tech as 'weapon' to shield Amazon

 