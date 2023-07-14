Man beaten to death over petty issue in Gurugram, 2 arrested

A man was brutally thrashed by a group of seven to eight men at his rented accommodation, resulting in his death on Friday morning in the Chakkarpur village area, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Kumar, a native of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh who was involved in catering business in Gurugram. He had been staying in the city with his wife for the past 15 years.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Vikram switched on a water motor without the permission of his landlord.

"Vikram's landlord Rakesh, Rocky and others beat him brutally for switching on a water motor without the landlord's permission. They took Vikram to a room where they played loud music so that no one could hear Vikram's cry for help as they thrashed him," a relative of the victim said.

After the incident, the victim was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects at the Sector-29 police station on Wednesday. During the probe, the police nabbed Rakesh and Rocky before releasing them on bail. But after the death of Vikram on Friday, the police added murder to the FIR and arrested the duo.

"The deceased's body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Police are looking for the remaining absconding accused. They will be arrested soon," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram police.