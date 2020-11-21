Man booked for harassment dies by suicide in UP's Sitapur

A young man booked for allegedly harassing a woman constable has killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance here, with his family claiming he was falsely accused of the offence and humiliated by police.

The victim, Prabhas Tiwari, was on Wednesday taken to a police station for allegedly harassing a police constable at a marketplace and booked, Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, R P Singh said, adding he was later released after signing a bond.

The SP said Tiwari consumed a poisonous substance on Friday night and was admitted to the district hospital in Sitapur and then referred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow where he died.

A family member of the deceased alleged he was upset over being falsely accused of harassment and beaten up at the police station.

The SP said he has ordered Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajeev Dikshit to probe the case as well as the allegations levelled by the family.

The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy, the police added.