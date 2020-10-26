Man booked for objectionable FB post against PM Modi

Man booked for objectionable Facebook post against PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 20:16 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP File Photo

A man has been booked for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said one Ravi Kumar Gupta shared a picture of demon king Ravana's effigy on his Facebook account with photos of four leaders, including Modi and Adityanath, on it.

He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a resident of Jalalabad township here.

During investigation, the location of the accused has been found to be somewhere in Gujarat and efforts are on to arrest him, the SP added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Facebook
Yogi Adityanath
Gujarat
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 