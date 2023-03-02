Man booked for pronouncing 'triple talaq' on wife: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly pronouncing instant "triple talaq", an offence under a law enacted in 2019 to protect Muslim women from this menace, on his wife, officials said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, a property dealer, who has been absconding since the incident came to the fore, they said.

On July 7, 2022, the 52-year-old accused allegedly abused and shouted "Talaak- Talaak- Talaak" before throwing his wife out of the house, police said.

The matter came to light after the woman, aged 50, approached officials at Bhajanpura police station in northeast Delhi with a complaint of domestic violence against her husband.

According to the police, the woman who has six children from the wedlock stated in her complaint that her husband left her and married a transgender which was amicably terminated under social pressure from their community.

However, her husband later married another woman and is residing somewhere in Kardampuri.

"He was later pressuring her to vacate the house and also threatened her of dire consequences. On July 7, 2022, her husband abused her and shouted "Talaak- Talaak- Talaak before throwing her out of the house," said a senior police officer quoting the complainant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said the victim's complaint was sent to Crime Against Women Cell for counselling. Accordingly, on the basis of her complaint, a case under section 4 of The Muslim Women Protection Of Rights On Marriage Act has been registered at the Bhajanpura police station and further investigation in the case is in progress.

On August 1, 2019, Parliament approved a bill that proposed making "instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence.

One of the relevant provisions of the law says: "Whoever pronounces Triple Talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and a fine."