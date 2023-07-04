Man booked for sexually harassing foreigner in Jaipur

Man booked for sexually harassing foreigner in Jaipur

Cops said that after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, a case was registered.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 04 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

Police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed a man inappropriately touching her on the way to her hotel, officials said on Tuesday.

SHO of Vidhayakpuri Police Station Bharat Singh Rathore said that after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, police registered a case under Section 354 of IPC on Monday night.

Minor escapes father's sexual abuse, raped by duo pretending to 'rescue' her

According to the primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner along with her friend had stayed 18 days ago, he said. The accused man appears to be a taxi or cab driver who is seen touching her inappropriately and walking with her, he added.

He also said efforts were being made to identify the accused.

Sexual Harassment
India News
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Police

