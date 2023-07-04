Man booked for sexually harassing foreigner in Jaipur

Police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed a man inappropriately touching her on the way to her hotel, officials said on Tuesday.
SHO of Vidhayakpuri Police Station Bharat Singh Rathore said that after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, police registered a case under Section 354 of IPC on Monday night.
According to the primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner along with her friend had stayed 18 days ago, he said. The accused man appears to be a taxi or cab driver who is seen touching her inappropriately and walking with her, he added.
He also said efforts were being made to identify the accused.
