UP man booked for thrashing Dalit girl over uniform

Man booked for thrashing Dalit girl for not wearing uniform in Uttar Pradesh

Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge of the Chauri police station, where the case was registered, said that the incident took place in a school in Manikpur village

IANS
IANS, Bhadohi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 10:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A former village head in Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi district has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl and subjecting her to casteist slurs.

Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge of the Chauri police station, where the case was registered, said that the incident took place in a school in Manikpur village.

He identified the former village head as Manoj Kumar Dubey.

Also Read — Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform

According to the police official, Dubey was interacting with students in the school on Monday and found that the Dalit girl, a Class 8 student, was not wearing the prescribed school uniform and questioned her.

"While responding to his query, the girl said she will wear it once her father buys it for her. The girl's reply enraged Dubey, who allegedly thrashed her, hurled casteist remarks at her and pushed her out of the school," said Yadav.

A case against Yadav was registered under Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused is absconding and a search has been launched to arrest him, said the police officer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Dalits
Crimes against women
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Climate impacts visible everywhere

Climate impacts visible everywhere

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 